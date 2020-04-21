A YOUNG girl from Brynmawr has won the praise of her local community after raising money to buy essential supplies for the residents of her great-grandfather’s care home.

Mali Dissanayake, nine, raised more than £80 by selling handmade ‘Thank You NHS’ posters to her friends, relatives and their colleagues. She then used that money to buy toiletries for people living at the town’s Brynwood care home.

Her mother, Kylie Dissanayake, praised her “unbelievable” daughter for her determination and community spirit.

Mali Dissanayake, with her great-grandfather Fred Antell. Picture: Kylie Dissanayake

But while Mali’s efforts have earned her plenty of warm wishes, Mrs Dissanayake said her daughter was unfazed by the attention – she simply wanted to thank her local care home for the vital work they are doing to look after residents during the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“She’s really unbelievable – she’s not your typical nine-year-old,” Mrs Dissanayake said. “I’m really proud of her.”

Mali Dissanayake, nine, with her donations to the residents of the Brynwood care home in Brynmawr. Picture: Kylie Dissanayake

Mali’s fundraising efforts started out with one rainbow poster – the type many children have made and displayed in their windows at home as a symbol of positivity and a gesture of support to the health and care workers who are tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

She also made one for her next-door neighbours, and after her grandmother told her work colleagues about Mali’s talents, she was soon inundated with orders.

Mali Dissanayake delivering her donations to the Brynwood care home in Brynmawr. Picture: Kylie Dissanayake

The Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg pupil saw an opportunity to use her posters as a way to support the care home where her great-grandfather, Fred Antell, has been living for the past few months.

By asking for a £2 donation, Mali and her family were able to buy shampoo, toothbrushes, tissues, and bottles of shower gel to be donated to Brynwood – as well as some chocolates for the carers.

“As much as people are giving money to the NHS for their hard work, Mali wanted to recognise the hard work that care homes are doing too," her mum said.

And although Mali "doesn't think it's a big deal" that she went out of her way to organise the donations, Mrs Dissanayake hopes the news of her good deed will give a boost to her great-grandfather who – like care home residents across the country – has been unable to receive visitors since the coronavirus lockdown measures came into effect.