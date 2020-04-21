A DAUGHTER threatened to stab her father with a knife before she spat at police officers and kicked and damaged a patrol car window.
Nicola Jones, 36, of Bacon Place, Newport, who had spent two months in prison awaiting sentence, was handed a suspended jail term.
She was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing her from contacting her father.
MORE NEWS
- Thug jailed after punching A&E doctor in the face
- In the Dock: Easter egg thief among defendants in court
- Thug jailed for attacking policeman and fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown
At Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Jason Howells said Jones had threatened her dad after visiting him in Cwmbran in February.
She then attacked arresting Police Constables Laura Walden and Michael Parfitt and custody detention officer Andrea King in Newport.
Jones pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, affray and criminal damage.
Judge Richard Twomlow jailed her for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jones must also pay a £149 victim surcharge.