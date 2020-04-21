NEEDING to buy drugs and taking a dog to a different area for a walk are just two of several ridiculous excuses Gwent Police have received from those flouting lockdown rules.

Police have been conducting vehicle checks throughout the region to ensure government advice and lockdown rules are being followed.

And while the vast majority are staying at home and only making essential trips, some continue to break the rules.

One person said they did not "watch the news" so had "no idea" what officers were talking about.

While another said he wanted to try out a "new catapult".

Here are some of the bizarre excuses given to Gwent Police over the last week:

"I’ve just been to feed the fish."

"I’ve been to buy nail clippers for the dog."

"My son is a rubbish cook so I take him food every day."

"I’ve bought a new catapult and wanted to try it out."

"I’m giving my friend a lift to collect her car that had been seized for no insurance."

"No idea what you are talking about? I don’t watch the news what going on?"

"My dogs need different areas to walk otherwise it affects them."

"How much is the fine - I will take it?"

"I am taking my mate into Newport to buy drugs."

"I am taking my quad bike for a walk and I promise I am not going ride it around a field."

"I thought I heard someone may be in trouble, so I came to have a look but I don’t know their name or remember the person who told me it."

READ MORE:

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman reiterated that the "vast majority of our communities are adhering to the guidance".

But she added: “A small minority are continuing to go against these guidelines. It has to stop.

“Those who carry on defying the government advice may face enforcement action, in line with our powers. There can be no excuses.

“It is now more important than ever that we all continue to play our part in keeping our communities safe and protecting the vulnerable and the NHS. Please stay at home to help save lives.”