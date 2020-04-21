TWENTY-FIVE more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of people to pass away after contracting the disease to 609.

Seven of the newly reported deaths were from the Gwent area - with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board recording 207 cumulative deaths.

Wales' saw 304 fresh cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 7,850.

There were 61 new cases in Gwent, taking the region's total to 1,835.

Caerphilly saw the biggest increase, with 22 new cases - a jump on yesterday's reported 12.

In Newport, 16 new cases were reported - an increase of ten on yesterday.

There are 11 new cases in Blaenau Gwent, eight in Torfaen and four in Monmouthshire.

Despite today's increase in the number of deaths and new cases, "there is emerging evidence suggesting a levelling-off" in the number of new cases, Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus at Public Health Wales said.

"However, it is still too early to tell for sure, and it is too soon to end the current social distancing rules.

"Public Health Wales continues to fully support the extension of lockdown measures, which is essential to avoid reversing the gains we have made in slowing the spread of this virus, protecting our NHS, and saving lives.”