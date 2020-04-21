THERE is enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff in Wales according to health minister Vaughan Gething.

However, he said that this is dependent upon supply chains being maintained.

Mr Gething was speaking at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing earlier today.

"Since the start of the pandemic, 43.8 million items of PPE have been issued across Wales," he said.

"This includes 19.2 million from our pandemic stocks.

"At the moment we have enough PPE for frontline care workers across Wales.

"This relies on our supply chains.

"The two items in highest demand are gowns and masks, but we have enough of these at the moment."

Mr Gething said that the delayed Turkish shipment of PPE has had no impact on NHS Wales and spoke of efforts closer to home being made to make sure that stocks do not run dry.

"Face shields are being made in Margam," he said.

"The Royal Mint has adapted its operations to create visors.

"These are all being used by NHS Wales and across the UK."

When pressed on whether the stocks of PPE would last for the foreseeable future, Mr Gething said: "The pandemic stock is nearly all distributed.

"We're now relying on replenishing our normal supplies.

"It's really important to understand the level of urgency and priority the government has.

"We have enough stocks of items to last us for a few days.

"We are not in the position to say we have weeks and weeks of these items."

Asked whether the Welsh Government had been optimistic in their target of 5,000 tests per day, Mr Gething said: "With the information we had at the time, we should have been able to do so," he said.

"External factors meant that we are not going to get to the 5,000 test target by the end of the week."