THE proposed independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sacking of Carl Sargeant from the Welsh Government cabinet in 2017 has been scrapped.

And the outstanding legal costs of the family of the former Alyn and Deesside AM - who was cabinet secretary for communities and children at the time of his dismissal - will be paid by the Welsh Government.

The decision to call off the independent QC-led inquiry into the actions and decisions of former First Minister Carwyn Jones surrounding the sacking of Mr Sargeant, has been announced by his successor Mark Drakeford today.

It follows several months of mediation between Mr Jones and the Sargeant family, carried out by ACAS chairman Sir Brendan Barber following the conclusion of the inquest last summer into Mr Sargeant's death, to try to establish some common ground for a way forward.

Sir Brendan subsequently recommended to Mr Drakeford that the inquiry be called off, and that the family's legal costs be paid. Both have been accepted.

"I know that all parties involved now share a wish to bring an end to the public controversy in relation to the tragic death of Carl, allowing us all to remember him as the valued husband, father, colleague and friend that he was," said Mr Drakeford in a written statement.

Mr Sargeant took his own life days after being sacked by Mr Jones in November 2017 over allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women.

Mr Jones subsequently called an inquiry, which was to examine his actions before and after Mr Sargeant's sacking, and barrister Paul Bowen QC was appointed to chair it.

But it soon became mired in controversy, with the Sargeant family beginning legal action over its format and working methods. A High Court judge later found that it was unlawful that Mr Jones had taken decisions over the inquiry.

There was also an internal Welsh Government leak inquiry, and then last year's inquest, which involved in-depth evidence on Mr Jones's actions.

Sir Brendan, following his discussions with Mr Jones and the Sargeant family, told Mr Drakeford: "In my judgement... the actions and decisions of the FFM (former First Minister) have now been extensively scrutinised and questioned through the public processes of the Coroners’ Inquest.

"I do not consider that the additional significant level of public expenditure that would need to be devoted to the IQCI (independent QC-led inquiry) would be justified.

"Perhaps just as importantly, I do not consider that the additional time needed to complete such an investigation (estimated by Paul Bowen QC to be 12 months) would be in anyone’s interest.

"My view on terminating the IQCI is supported by both the family and the FFM. The family have been through a traumatic two years and questions inevitably remain to which answers may never be found.

"But they feel that now is the time to seek some form of closure."

Of the exchanges he brought about between Mr Jones and the Sargeant family over the former's handling of the decisions around Mr Sargeant's dismissal, Sir Brendan said: "I hope these exchanges have been helpful to the family, but I well recognise that there will always I suspect, remain a host of unanswered questions in their minds.

"Looking to the future perhaps more importantly, we have discussed the strong wish on both sides to move on from public discussion on Carl’s death and all the desperately unhappy circumstances surrounding that."

In a statement, the Sargeant family thanked the "Welsh Government for the contribution they have made to our legal fees, and Sir Brendan Barber for his role as a mediator in this process."

“As a family, we have come to realise that the inquiry process would be unlikely to give us the answers we seek," the statement continues.

"So, enough is enough. We must draw a line under everything and let our grieving process begin. We also have no desire to distract the Welsh Government at a time of national crisis.

“Two-and-a-half tortuous years have passed since Carl’s death, yet during the worst of times we have been supported by many people."

They thanked Mr Bown QC, and their legal team, and concluded: "Finally, we echo words Carl used many times: “Edrych ar ol ein gilydd”/“look after each other.”

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents the Sargeant family, said: "While feeling a great sense of frustration that answers to some questions will never be found, I hope they can now find some sense of closure in calling a halt to proceedings.”