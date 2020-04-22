FRESH concerns have been raised about an unused road in Newport where so much waste has been fly-tipped it can be seen by satelitte.

The road, in Coedkernew, Newport, has been blocked off to the public for years - and has since become a magnet for fly-tipping.

Chris Taylor, who lives in the area, recorded this video while out for his daily exercise.

“It’s been like this for some time," he said. “The frustrating thing about it is the scenery around it is amazing. The cycle path is lovely but then you turn in to this.

“It’s a concern as it is so close to the houses.

“At the end of the road there is an abandoned boat wreckage.

“It doesn’t seem to be very well patrolled.

“As I understand it, it’s been going on for years.”

Fly-tipping left on the unused road at Coedkernew in Newport. Picture: Chris Taylor

Mr Taylor also raised concerns that people were using off-road bikes on the blocked off road, where the large-scale fly-tipping could pose a health and safety risk.

“You can hear people going along on their motorbikes quite often,” he said.

Mr Taylor's video shows tyres stacked up and domestic, building and industrial waste overflowing onto the accompanying cycle path.

The extent of the fly-tipping can even be seen from Google Earth.

The fly-tipping at Coedkernew on Google Earth

There are also concerns the road, which is littered with tyres, could be a fire hazard.

A Church Lane resident said: “The vermin it attracts is awful.

“It’s such an eyesore.

“No-one seems to be doing anything about it. It seems to be out of sight, out of mind.”

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: “The land in question is owned by a number of organisations and private owners.

“We’re currently working with partners including NRW, Fly-tipping Action Wales, police, fire and Welsh Government to establish all ownership details and develop an action plan so we can prosecute and prevent further dumping.”

Fly tipping in your area should be reported to your relevant local authority.