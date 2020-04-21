POLICE have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with yesterday's alleged hit-and-run in Newport.

The emergency services closed part of Chepstow Road, in Maindee, for several hours on Monday afternoon to investigate the collision between a black BMW and a pedestrian.

The crash happened at around 2.55pm near the junction with Harrow Road.

The 65-year-old, from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, failing to stop, and failing to report.

He has since been released under investigation.

The injured pedestrian, a 46-year-old man also from Newport, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

Gwent Police continue to investigate the incident and have appealed for any witnesses – including people with CCTV or dash-cam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the force by calling 101, quoting log reference 250 20/04/20.

You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter, and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.