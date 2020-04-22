A DRINK-DRIVER who headbutted an arresting policeman and then grabbed him by the groin has been locked up.
Gintas Bilota, 42, of Cardiff Road, Newport, attacked the officer after he was stopped in Rutland Place, near the Royal Gwent Hospital.
The Lithuanian national was caught with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath whilst at the wheel of a Mazda 3 car.
MORE NEWS
- Thug jailed after punching coronavirus A&E doctor in the face
The drink-drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Bilota pleaded guilty to drink-driving, resisting arrest and the assault of an emergency worker on Monday, April 13.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how the officer was the victim of a “sustained attack with the use of the head and the grabbing of the groin”.
The defendant was jailed for four months and banned from driving for three years and two months.
Bilota must also pay the officer £150 in compensation after his release from prison.