A DISQUALIFIED driver was jailed for six months after he failed to provide a specimen of breath for the second time in four months.

Christopher Dirwai, 39, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport, was also fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

The Zimbabwean national was caught at the wheel whilst banned on the M4 motorway in Cardiff on Thursday, April 16.

He failed to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so by police officers.

Dirwai had been disqualified from driving by magistrates in January for committing the same offence last December in the Welsh capital.

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months on that occasion.

After being caught last week, Dirwai pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He also admitted "making a journey that was not essential as per government guidelines and legislation according to coronavirus restrictions" for which he was fined £100.

Dirwai was banned from driving for four years and three months at Cardiff Magistrates' Court and he must pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.