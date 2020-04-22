A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

STEPHEN SLATER, 49, of Laurel Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted making threats to kill and the criminal damage of a table and telephone.

The court heard how a knife was brandished during the incident.

Slater was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and £24 compensation.

CLAIRE FRENCH, 40, of New Pastures, Newport, was banned from driving for four months after she failed to stop after an accident on the city’s Maesglas Road, driving without insurance and driving while using a mobile phone.

The charges were proven in her absence and the offences committed last July.

French was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

RYAN JONES, 31, of Waunllwyn Crescent, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the criminal damage of a glass door.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

DENNIS FREDERICK ALFORD, 48, of Commercial Street, Pengam, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a digital radio from Tesco in Caerphilly and possessing cannabis.

He must pay £35 compensation and £85 costs.

The cannabis was forfeited and destroyed under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

PAUL PHILLIPS, 35, of Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the criminal damage of a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

He was also ordered to pay £180 compensation and a £21 surcharge.