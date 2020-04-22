BABY and toddler activities usually held every Tuesday at Cwmbran's Greenmeadow Community Farm - which has been forced to close due to coronavirus - will be held online from next week.
From next Tuesday, April 28, sessions will be available via the baby and toddler group on the farm's Facebook page from 10.30am.
Activities will kick off with Jibber Jabber (language development and communication), followed by Vibe Tots (music and movement), Kidslingo (introduction to French for children) and Tots Play (a variety of fun activities).
(A toddler and baby group at Greenmeadow Community Farm)
Kate Holly, commercial manager at Greenmeadow Community Farm said: “Many of us know how challenging it can be to provide fun and stimulation for our infants at the best of times and the lockdown situation that we find ourselves in has increased this, putting more pressure on primary carers as they are unable to visit family and friends.
“We all hope that these sessions will help to brighten the day and lighten the load.”
For more details, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BTTGreenmeadow/