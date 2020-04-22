PLANS have been lodged for another new 46 homes on the site of a former school in Aberbargoed which already has planning permission for 55 homes.

In 2019 Caerphilly County Borough Council approved plans for 55 homes at the former Bedwellty Comprehensive School playing fields.

And now developer Llanmoor Developments has lodged a planning application for an additional 46 - which would take the total number of homes to be built on the site to 101.

The school was closed in 2005 as a result of falling pupil numbers, and the school buildings were demolished soon after its closure.

The plans include landscaping and 46 homes, of which seven (15 per cent) will be affordable. All seven will be one-bedroom bungalows.

There will be 39 private homes. They will include four two-bedroom homes, 23 three-bedroom homes and 12 four-bedroom homes.

The site will also include a wooded area and a foot and cycle path.

Parking will be provided by a combination of garages, parking spaces and driveways, according to the application.

A planning statement says the development will be “well connected” to local facilities, and to existing walking, cycling and public transport links.

It says: “It is considered that the scale of residential units and the development as a whole is appropriate to the site and is in keeping with the scale of development typical to the area.

“Existing green assets will be protected and enhanced, promoting biodiversity; and encouraging healthy lifestyles.”