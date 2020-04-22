THERE will be highs of 20ºC across Gwent today as the hottest April for six years continues.

The Met Office says most areas will be “fine with plenty of sunshine”.

“Another fine, dry and bright day with plenty of sunshine across the UK.

“A little less breezy than the last couple of days too and feeling warm in the sunshine.”

Temperatures have been well above the average high of 14ºC for the month, with the Met Office saying this has been the hottest April since 2014.

Forecast for your area - remember, stay at home.

- Newport

It will peak at 20ºC today from 4pm – 6pm, with sunny spells throughout.

And the same is true of tomorrow, with the warm weather seeing temperatures spike at 20ºC in the late afternoon.

Friday promises more sun, but with a little cloud, as temperatures are set to peak at 18ºC.

The weekend is still expected to be warm, hovering around 16ºC but with a little more cloud.

- Caerphilly

It will peak at 19ºC today from 4-6pm, with sunny spells throughout.

And tomorrow, temperatures will rise to 20ºC in the late afternoon.

Friday promises more sun, but with a little cloud, as it is set to peak at 18ºC.

The weekend is still expected to be warm, hovering around 16ºC but with a little more cloud.

- Monmouthshire

It will peak at 20ºC around 4pm today.

And tomorrow will see temperatures rise to 19ºC.

Over the weekend, it will still be warm, with temperatures peaking at 18ºC, but with a little more cloud.

- Torfaen

It will peak at 20ºC around 3pm today.

And the same is true of Thursday, with the area set to bask in the sun’s warm glow.

Into Friday and over the weekend, the weather will stay warm, but with a little more cloud – temperatures between 16ºC and 18ºC are expected.

- Blaenau Gwent

Things are a little colder, but temperatures are still set to rise to 17ºC today.

Tomorrow, a peak of 18ºC is expect around 5pm.

And into Friday and over the weekend, temperatures will fluctuate between 15ºC and 17ºC.