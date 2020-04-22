A NEWPORT business has been left devastated following a break in on Monday morning.

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen was broken in to at around 11am on April 20.

A statement by the owners said the break in had left them in "a position of great financial loss of stock and damage."

READ MORE:

As well as the damage caused in the break in, fridges and freezers were left open, meaning the remaining stock needed to be thrown away.

CCTV images showed a man behind the bar making off with a number of bottles.

The owners posted a statement on Facebook following the break in.

It read: "As some of you may be aware we had a break-in. This took place at 11am [on Monday].

"We are writing at what is already an extremely stressful time for our industry to say that we were broken in to.

"We will update everyone and share information later. We are sadly in a position of great financial loss of stock and damage.

"Fridges and freezers were left open so we have had to dispose of stock. This stock was for us to run our temporary takeaway service whilst we are unable to run the pub due to Covid-19.

"We would like to make fellow businesses aware and to stay vigilant and ensure you regularly check your premises during these times.

"This incident has been logged with Gwent Police Incident No. 2000134711 should anyone know anything.

"This is very disappointing and could not have come at a worse time.

"We have now had everything made secure and have great CCTV so lots more footage provided to Gwent Police."

The owners of the bar said they hoped to re-open their takeaway service on Thursday.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "A 42-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary last night and is due to appear in court this morning [Wednesday]."