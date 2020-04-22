TWO armed robbers who carried out a terrifying knifepoint raid at a corner store whilst high on crack cocaine have been jailed.

James Powell wore a balaclava as he stormed into a Pontypool shop carrying a large kitchen blade after being driven there by Elliott Bodenham.

Store assistant Claire Thomas feared she was going to be killed as she was threatened in Wainfelin Stores on St Johns Close, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, said: “Powell told her, ‘Just give me the money out of the till and no one gets hurt.’”

The pair escaped with £200 cash and three packets of Lambert & Butler Silver cigarettes as Bodenham sped away from the scene in a Ford Fiesta.

James Powell

Mr Trigg said: “The money they took from the shop was used to buy crack cocaine which they then smoked.”

He read out the victim’s personal statement which stated: “I was threatened with a knife and told to hand over the cash.

“I was extremely scared and feared for my life. I still feel jumpy now. I keep thinking about it.”

Elliott Bodenham

The duo had earlier that day driven away from a Shell garage with £51 of fuel they hadn’t paid for.

Powell, 32, of Beech Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, admitted robbery, having a bladed article and making off without payment.

Bodenham, 24, of Cwm Farm Lane, Cwmfields, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to robbery, driving off without payment and driving with no insurance.

The offences were committed on February 13.

Wainfelin Stores on St Johns Close in Pontypool

Mr Trigg said Powell had seven previous convictions for 19 offences, including grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and kidnap.

Bodenham had one previous conviction for causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Nigel Fryer, representing Powell, said: “These offences were committed under the influence of drugs.

“He is extremely sorry for the effect his behaviour has had upon his victim.”

Mr Fryer said his client had recently lost his father and his mother has been diagnosed with cancer.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, for Bodenham, said: “He gave himself up at the police station. There is a different side to him and he is capable of hard work.

“He became involved in crack cocaine and he is going to try and address his drug problem in custody.”

Bodenham, he added, was a young father who was “remorseful” for his offences.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the pair: “This was clearly a very serious robbery. You are both responsible for what was a joint enterprise.

“There was a degree of planning and you took a knife into the premises and were under the influence of drugs.”

Powell was jailed for four years and four months.

Bodenham was locked up for four years and driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge upon their release from prison.