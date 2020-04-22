FIFTEEN more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number to have passed away after contracting the disease to 624.

Five more deaths were reported from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent - 212 people have now died with the disease in the area.

There are 274 new cases of covid-19 in Wales, which is a decrease on yesterday's figure of 304.

The total number of cases confirmed in Wales since the outbreak began is now 8,124 - though the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

There are 24 new cases in Gwent, with Caerphilly seeing the biggest rise of ten.

There are five new cases in both Newport and Monmouthshire, four in Blaenau Gwent and two from Torfaen.

It means Gwent's health board reported the third lowest rise in cases over a 24-hour period with 26, behind Powys (13) and Hywel Dda (17).

READ MORE:

PHW added that they are aiming to "use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full".

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response said:"It is vital to ensure we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be increasing our testing capacity in the weeks and months to come and it will be essential for us to exploit all possible technology to create a streamlined and digitally enabled process to support this.

"The recommendations in the Minister’s review will be helpful in achieving this."