FIGURES released from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal where in Wales people are dying after contracting the coronavirus.

The data covers deaths where covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate from the start of the outbreak until April 10 – but registered up to April 18.

It shows people who have died in care homes, hospitals, at home, in hospices or in other places.

The ONS recorded 574 deaths in Wales up until April 10 - but registered by April 18.

On the same date (April 18), Public Health Wales (PHW) reported 534 deaths.

This discrepancy is due to the fact PHW only reports deaths with “laboratory confirmed Covid-19”.

They add: “The true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

"The ONS reports on both suspected and confirmed deaths in England and Wales using data available on completion of the death registration process.”

There will also be an inconsistency with the number of deaths reported by the ONS and the true picture of the current situation, as the data shows deaths up to April 10.

The number of deaths reported by PHW has risen to 624, but the new data gives the most accurate breakdown yet of where people have died with the disease and how many have died outside a hospital setting.

As of April 10, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 160 deaths in a hospital setting, 13 in care homes and six at home.

We now know that there have been 212 cumulative deaths in the area since the outbreak began.

- In Newport, there have been 52 deaths in a hospital setting, one in a care home and one at home.

- In Caerphilly, there have been 47 deaths in a hospital setting, five in a care home and three at home.

- In Torfaen, there have been 28 deaths in a hospital setting, one in a care home and one at home.

- In Monmouthshire, there have been 18 deaths in a hospital setting, two in a care home and one at home.

- In Blaenau Gwent, there have been 15 deaths in a hospital setting and four in a care home.

(212 people have died in Gwent after contracting the disease, according to PHW. Picutre: PA.)

The ONS figures are based on the deceased’s place of residence.