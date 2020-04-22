A LORRY and a pick-up truck crashed on the M4 in Newport this afternoon, closing two lanes of the motorway and an exit slip-road.

All lanes have since been re-opened (4.55pm).

The crash happened near motorway Junction 25 (Caerleon), and Gwent Police were called to the scene.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Traffic WalesPicture: Traffic Wales

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision between a lorry and a pick-up truck on the westbound M4 carriageway in Newport, near junction 25, at around 4.25pm.

"No injuries have been reported and all lanes are now open."

South Wales Argus: Picture: Traffic WalesPicture: Traffic Wales

 