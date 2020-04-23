A MAN from Abergavenny is leading calls for airline companies to be up-front about refunds after his holiday was cancelled.

Richard Taylor, a father of five, had his flight to Portugal cancelled by Ryanair in mid-March, but is yet to receive a refund – despite the promised 20-day guarantee passing.

“I am not suffering financially, but that is not the case for everyone,” he said.

“In the middle of March, they sent me an email saying they had cancelled the flight and I asked for a cash refund.

“They said I would receive it in 20 working days.”

When that time expired, he rang Ryanair’s customer helpline, but gave up after being on hold for five minutes.

“I tried to contact them through the webchat and they told me to be patient.

“I can understand there is a big backlog, but money like this is important to people.”

It comes as a consumer group said travel firms and airlines are breaking the law by delaying refunds for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus.

An investigation by Which? found that some companies are refusing to provide refunds in a breach of their legal obligations, while others are providing vouchers or credit notes “which may prove to be worthless” if holiday firms collapse.

Mr Taylor added: “Holiday refunds could be people’s bread and butter for buying groceries and essentials if they are on furlough or unemployed.

“I am trying to give everybody a voice.

“Surely there is legislation to stop this happening?

“I have so many people contacting me saying the same and saying they are only offering credit or vouchers.”

Ryanair has reportedly told customers that any request for a refund will be “placed in the cash refund queue until the COVID-19 emergency has passed”.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said: “For any cancelled flight, Ryanair is giving customers all of the options set out under EU regulations, including refunds.”

Which? said it found that none of the country’s 10 biggest holiday and airline companies, including Tui, British Airways EasyJet, are offering full refunds within the legal time frame, and some are refusing to provide refunds altogether.

(A spokeswoman for Ryanair said they are offering refunds under EU regulations. Picture: PA.)

Under EU law, travel companies must refund customers within 14 days if their package holiday is cancelled and under the EU’s Denied Boarding Regulations, passengers are due a refund within seven days if a flight with an airline based in the UK or EU, or from an airport in the UK or EU, is cancelled.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said some travellers are thousands of pounds out of pocket and have “no idea if or when they’ll see their money again”.

A spokesman for Airlines UK, which represents UK carriers, said its members are facing “a far longer than usual volume of refund claims to get through”.

A spokeswoman for the trade association Abta said cash refunds “should be given as soon as possible” but warned that many firms are unable to provide immediate payments because they have not received money back from airlines and hotels.