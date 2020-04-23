BRINGING in agency medical and nursing staff to make sure hospital wards and other health services in Gwent are sufficiently manned, was set to cost more than £22 million in the year to March 31.

The estimated cost of £22.1 million - included in the most recent Aneurin Bevan University Health Board finance report - was even higher than that posited in a similar report last autumn, and an increase of more than a quarter on the previous year.

And this was penned before the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in Gwent hospitals towards the end of last month.

Last autumn's report described the rising cost of agency staffing as "unsustainable", and the latest reached a similar conclusion: "In the context of recruiting and retaining sufficient nursing workforce to staff current beds and service demand, the use of increased agency staff, at premium rates, is neither sustainable or an efficient way of delivering services."

The use of medical and nursing agency staff to ensure rotas on wards and in other services is a longstanding issue, and one that is not confined to Gwent, or even to Wales.

And those costs have soared in recent years, with the need to make sure services can be safely maintained meaning the health board has had to resort too, to using agencies that charge 'premium rates', something managers had been under instruction to avoid if at all possible.

During 2018/19, Gwent's health board spent a total of £17.3 million on medical and nursing agency staff. The medical agency staff bill was £10 million and that for nursing £7.3 million.

Last autumn's report, based on agency staff spending from April-August 2019, estimated that if costs continued to rise at the rate of those five months, the end-of-year bill would be £21.3 million (£12.3 million for medical staff, and around £9 million for nursing staff).

In the event, the latest report estimated even higher spending, a total of £22.1 million. The estimated medical staff figure remained at £12.3 million, but the nursing staff figure had risen to £9.8 million.

Rising demand for services, a need to keep 2018/19 winter beds open for much longer than planned, and a busier than ever spring and summer, are key reasons why agency costs have kept on climbing. There was even a need to open additional beds last October.

Vacancies - again an issue in nursing across much of the NHS in Wales - and sickness are also big factors. Though the health board has sought and continues to seek to recruit, particularly nursing staff, the need to bring in outside staffing is ongoing.

The latest winter period has also proved extremely challenging for the NHS, and in Gwent, agency medical and nursing staff have had to be drafted into a range of services. These include unscheduled care (including emergencies and surgery) at both the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals, scheduled care (including trauma and orthopaedics), mental health and learning disabilities, family and therapies, and primary and community care.