A PLANNING inspector has thrown out an appeal against a decision to reject housing plans on the site of a former nursing home in Blaenau Gwent.

Plans for 15 homes on the site of the former Plas-y-Coed Nursing Home, off Cambridge Gardens in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, were rejected by the council last summer over road safety fears.

Concerns were raised over a plan to use a driveway, which formerly served the nursing home, as an access to the site.

Due to a pinch point in the road, a single-lane chicane which allows traffic in both directions but gives priority was proposed.

The applicant said the drive would allow two medium-sized cars to pass, and that the arrangement would allow drivers to give way where necessary.

But a planning inspector has dismissed the appeal, saying that using the road as a shared space for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians would not be suitable due to its width.

“Shared surface schemes can make it easier for people to move around,” the inspector’s report said.

“In this case, due to the highway design and restricted visibility, the proposed shared space would create a chaotic and intimidating environment for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate.

“There would be little in the way of a ‘protected space’ for pedestrians, particularly vulnerable users, and as such it would reduce the opportunity for local residents and any future occupants to walk and cycle safely through the appeal site.”

An alternative scheme proposing 10 homes at the site has already been granted planning permission and is set to go ahead.

Planners said that scheme was acceptable, as the lower number of homes will result in vehicles passing each other less often.