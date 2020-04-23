A SCHOOLBOY from Newport has raised hundreds of pounds for the St David's Hospice Care appeal by running 26 kilometres - in his back garden.

Keen runner Theo Harris, 11, has clocked up hundreds of laps this week in support of the Newport-based hospice, which earlier this month launched an urgent appeal for funds to keep its services running during the coronavirus outbreak.

Picture: Kirsty Mackenzie

He has so far raised more than £900 for St David's, which mum Kirsty Mackenzie called a cause "close to our family".

The hospice, based in Malpas, offers care and support to patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Pictured is a map showing his progress. Picture: Kirsty Mackenzie

The coronavirus outbreak has threatened financial peril for St David's, with an estimated £3.5 million annual income wiped out due to the cancellation of its busy fundraising calendar and the closure of its charity shops.

As a result, the charity launched an urgent appeal for funds amid what it called the biggest challenge in its 40-year history.

"Loads of their events have been cancelled, and they're missing out on so much money," Ms Mackenzie said. "Theo's doing this so that he can help out."

Picture: Kirsty Mackenzie

The St David's RC Primary School pupil has been spurred on by messages of support left on his fundraising page, including from his headteacher.

He is currently up to 18.4km, and aims to reach his 26km goal by Friday.

"We're so proud of him," Ms Mackenzie said. "He's doing such a good job with the money he has raised.

You can support Theo's fundraiser for St David's Hospice Care online at www.tinyurl.com/theosgardenrun