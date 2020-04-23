IT WAS a classic case of hair today, gone tomorrow - but David Daniels' decision to allow a razor to be taken to his trademark long hair has raised £1,500 for Samaritans.

The Torfaen councillor, who lives in Cwmbran, said he is feeling the cold after his locks were unceremoniously shaved off - but is pleased to have been able to do his bit for a charity that plays a crucial, round-the-clock role in providing emotional support to untold thousands of people.

"I wanted to do something to help a fantastic organisation, and I'm very grateful to all those who supported me and donated to the cause," said Cllr Daniels, who represents the Pontnewydd ward and is the council's executive member for adult services and housing.

"I've had long hair for 15-20 years consistently, so it was quite daunting - but the important thing was to raise the money and also some awareness of the importance of maintaining good mental health.

"The mental health aspect is the main thing, especially at the moment. With the situation with coronavirus, I think a lot of people are suffering with anxiety, people are taking a real beating on this with their mental health.

"This looks like it will be a marathon, rather than a sprint, we don't know when things are going to go back to whatever normal is.

"Psychologically, that is a really difficult 'sell', and it has to be tempered with some hope.

"Mental health is vital, and it's not good enough to say this is the 'new normal'. You have to prepare people for it and help them get through it.

"I've lived with anxiety and depression since my teenage years. I've not used Samaritans but looking back, perhaps I should have at some stage.

"You might not think they are there for you, but they are. There are people there to listen."

Even before the coronavirus crisis, Samaritans' trained volunteers - there are more than 20,000 of them - were answering a call for help every six seconds, and they continue to play a vital role during the current situation.

"I know people who have used Samaritans and they have been lifesavers. They do a brilliant job," said councillor Daniels.

"Samaritans has also set up a dedicated service for NHS workers. Because of the horrors they and care staff are seeing on a daily basis, maintaining good mental health in that situation is a Herculean task, and Samaritans should be applauded for that."