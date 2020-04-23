STROKE victims in Gwent are missing out on vital early - and in some cases potentially lifesaving - treatment, because they are not calling 999 and coming into hospital amid fears over coronavirus.

Admissions to the specialist hyper-acute stroke unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital - which deals with the most serious cases - have halved since the lockdown began a month ago.

Dr Yaqoob Bhat, consultant stroke physician based at the Royal Gwent, told the South Wales Argus that people are having strokes and not seeking help.

And he fears too, that he and his team could be faced with a "tsunami" of patients turning up after the lockdown eases.

Moreover, many of those who do seek help later may not benefit as much from treatment and rehab than if they had presented when their symptoms occurred.

"I am very worried. We have seen a very significant drop in stroke admissions since the lockdown has started, almost 60 per cent at first, but still at about 50 per cent," said Dr Bhat, who is also clinical director of stroke services at Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

"The message is, if you get stroke-like symptoms, call 999 - please do come to the hospital.

"People who don't are missing the great benefits of early intervention, such as treatment with clot-busting medication.

"There is this fear factor around, and you can say they are right or wrong, but it is there.

"I understand these fears over infection, but stroke itself is a disabling and life-threatening condition."

Dr Bhat (above) said the stroke teams have developed alternative ways of working, in terms of management of the condition, and that the aim is to discharge patients as quickly as possible and to provide rehabilitation at home.

"There are now people who have had strokes, and they are at home, and have not been into hospital," he said.

"In some cases, the stroke will have resolved completely, but others will have been left with disability.

"Whether symptoms resolve or not, please contact your GP and they will inform us. We will arrange an appointment - it could be a telephone appointment - and an appropriate investigation will be requested through the outpatient system.

"If they feel they need a face-to-face consultation, we will try to arrange that through outpatient clinics.

"Social distancing and the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) will be used, and this also applies if the community neuro-rehab team would like to see them at home. Patients are apprehensive about inviting them in but these restrictions will be observed."

As well as a fall in stroke admissions, there has been a decrease in TIA cases (transient ischaemic attacks, or mini strokes) being referred from GPs and A&E units.

And stroke 'mimics' - cases in which symptoms are like those of stroke, but which can indicate other, potentially serious, problems - are down 70 per cent in Gwent.

"This situation is something new, we've never come across it - and I fear we will face a tsunami of patients coming through the system after the lockdown," said Dr Bhat.

"I don't want a bad outcome for my patients, but I know the strokes are happening.

"It is very worrying that some patients who have had a stroke are not getting investigated or having treatment, not getting rehab."

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

• Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including face, arm and leg

• Difficulty in getting the words out or speaking in clear sentences

• Sudden blurred vision or loss of sight in one or both eyes

• A sudden, severe headache

• Sudden loss of balance

Signs of stroke - FAST

• Face: Can the person smile? Has their face fallen on one side?

• Arms: Can the person raise both arms and keep them there?

• Speech problems: Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say? Is their speech slurred?

• Time: If you see any of these three signs, it is time to call 999, or call your GP if you have already experienced the symptoms and did not seek medical help