A BURGLAR who “ransacked” a bar and restaurant after he raided a city centre takeaway has been jailed.

Tyrone Gibson, 42, plundered Newport’s Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen on Clarence Place on Monday following a break-in at USA Chicken in Skinner Street.

He was locked up for 10 months by Judge Stephen Harmes after the defendant pleaded guilty to burglary with intent and burglary on April 19 and 20.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how Gibson, of no fixed abode, Newport, had “ransacked” the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen on Monday.

Judge Harmes ordered him to pay £570 compensation to the owners after his release from prison.

Gibson got away with £420 of goods after he burgled USA Chicken, the court was told.

After they were raided at around 11am on Monday, April 20, the owners of Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen released a statement.

It said the burglary had left them in "a position of great financial loss of stock and damage".

As well as the damage caused in the break-in, fridges and freezers were left open, meaning the remaining stock needed to be thrown away.

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen’s statement on Facebook read: "As some of you may be aware we had a break-in. This took place at 11am.

"We are writing at what is already an extremely stressful time for our industry to say that we were broken in to.

"We will update everyone and share information later. We are sadly in a position of great financial loss of stock and damage.

"Fridges and freezers were left open so we have had to dispose of stock. This stock was for us to run our temporary takeaway service whilst we are unable to run the pub due to Covid-19.

"We would like to make fellow businesses aware and to stay vigilant and ensure you regularly check your premises during these times.

"This is very disappointing and could not have come at a worse time.

They said they hoped to re-open their takeaway service on Thursday.