AN OFFICER has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during an early morning incident in Newport.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, police said.
The man, who is in his thirties and from the area, remains in police custody.
(Officers were at the scene throughout the morning. Picture: Tom Moody.)
At 5.15am this morning, officers responded to a "report of disorder" at an address on St Vincent Lane in Newport.
During the incident, an officer was injured and taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
His family have been notified.
(Forensic officers investigate. Picture: Tom Moody.)
Forensic officers were still at the scene around 11am.
Officers remain at the scene and an alleyway has been sealed off behind a row of houses on the road.
