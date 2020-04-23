SEVENTEEN more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number to have passed away with the disease to 641.

One person from the Gwent area has died with the disease in the last 24 hours - 213 have now died in the region after testing positive for covid-19.

Public Health Wales reported 234 new cases - though the true number is likely to be higher.

But the number of new cases reported in Gwent remains low, with 23 new cases today - which is one less than yesterday.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent, reported the second lowest new cases total behind Powys (four).

The biggest increase was seen in Caerphilly, where 11 new cases were reported, followed by Newport with five.

There are four new cases in Blaenau Gwent, two in Torfaen and one in Monmouthshire.

PHW is encouraging people to download an app to help monitor the virus' spread.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response said: “We are encouraging everyone to download the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government.

"The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com."