A LITTLE boy from Brynmawr is making family members cry with happiness through Michael Jackson inspired dancing - and he is putting on his first show tonight.

Hendrix Knapman “is spreading so much joy and happiness,” his godmother Katie Povey said.

His mother, Leah Knapman, says she has been sending videos of Hendrix replicating the pop icon's famous dance moves to family members throughout the lockdown.

“They are making my family cry, but I said, ‘no it’s not meant to make you cry, it’s meant to make you smile and cheer you up.”

Watch Hendrix do his best impersonation of Michael Jackson below.

And tonight, following the 8pm Clap for Carers, Hendrix wants to extend his family's joy to his neighbours.

“He asked me if he could put on a show for the neighbours,” his mother said.

“So, he is going to step outside and put on a show.

“His main decisions is now whether he wears his red Thriller outfit or his black and white costume.

“I literally woke up this morning with him in his outfit and dancing.”

(Hendrix is deciding whether to wear his red Thriller outfit or the costume to the right.)

His godmother added: “He just said, ‘Should I try and make all my neighbours smile?”