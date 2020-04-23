THERE are "encouraging signs" that Wales has passed the peak of the coronavirus, the boss of the Welsh NHS has said.

But Dr Andrew Goodall warned the NHS must continue working with the public to avoid any further spikes.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Dr Goodall said the number of confirmed cases had stabilised at "between 300 to 400" cases a day for the past two weeks.

"The data and the numbers are demonstrating a stabilisation in terms of what we are seeing, but we are also seeing examples of some declining numbers, both in terms of the number of cases, patients who are in our hospitals and intensive care units and a declining number of deaths," he said.

"I think these are encouraging signs now reinforced by a pattern that is stronger over recent days.

"We have to continue with the rate of mechanisms in place, because given we have had such a significant impact of the way the public have worked with us, including staying at home, we have some concerns that what could happen is that we could have is a second or even possibly a third peak.

"Our actions at this stage are so we can keep things stable and improving, but we will need to continue working with the public at large."

Dr Goodall said although he did not have access to exact figures, he estimated there had been "around 1,900 patients had been discharged [from hospitals] who were admitted with Covid-19 symptoms."

Following reports that the virus was disproportionately affecting people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, Dr Goodall said an "urgent investigation" was needed.

"We have robust policies and practices in place to support all our workforce and protect their health and wellbeing at work.

"But we must ensure that we exercise our duty of care in a precautionary way to protect all staff and undertake proper risk assessments, including those from the BAME community, while the evidence base is being explored."

After Germany has introduced regulations where wearing a facemask is compulsory when going outside, Dr Goodall said: "The position we are in at the moment is waiting for the scientific advice to tell us to change the practices that we currently have operating in our system.

"The SAGE group is continually assessing that approach and looking to give advice on that guidance.

"There has been no change in that to date. For us to introduce any actions, we would be waiting for that scientific advisory group mechanism to tell us what the evidence is and what we should deploy for the Welsh population."