THE UK is "on target" to reach its target of 100,000 Covic-19 tests by the end of the month, according to the co-ordinator of the national testing policy.

Across the UK, the testing capacity is currently at 51,000 daily tests, though the number of tests carried out yesterday was 23,560.

Speaking at today's Downing Street daily press briefing, Professor John Newton was optimistic the national testing capacity would be sufficient to deal with the future stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Perhaps most important is, as we move to the next phase of the response to the pandemic, I can say – with confidence – we will have the testing capability we need," Prof Newton said.

The UK's 23,650 tests yesterday included 4,583 positive results, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the UK's hospitals to 138,078.

Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary, said 616 more people had died since testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in UK hospitals to 18,738.

The number of new deaths was lower than previous days, but Mr Hancock said this was not an indication that government rules on staying at home and practising social distancing should be eased.

Mr Hancock said it would be "a mistake" to lift the lockdown measures "too soon" and risk a second wave of the virus – something he said would be "bad for health and the economy".

The health secretary acknowledged the difficulties of the lockdown measures, but said they were "vital to stop a second peak" of Covid-19.

"We must maintain our resolve," he added.

The health secretary announced an expansion of testing, though it remains to be seen if the new rules will be introduced beyond England where, from tomorrow, any key workers or members of their households who develop coronavirus symptoms will be able to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test on the UK government website.

Mr Hancock did not say if the expansion would be carried out in Wales or the other devolved areas of the UK, which are responsible for their own testing policies.

Turning to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month which begins today, Mr Hancock thanked Muslims in the UK for continuing to follow social-distancing measures even though it would affect their ability to observe traditions, pray together, and celebrate.

Wishing people a "Ramadan Mubarak", Mr Hancock said that continuing to abide by the lockdown rules would help the country "emerge from this challenge all the more united".