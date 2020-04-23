TRADE union Unite claims nearly 200 jobs are under threat at an airline seat factory in Cwmbran as part of a "massive jobs cull".

Airline seat manufacturer Safran Seats has proposed 187 redundancies at its Cwmbran site, the union said, adding that the French-owned firm also intends to close its factory in Camberley, Surrey.

Unite called the moves a "knee-jerk reaction" to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and claimed Safran Seats should have instead continued to apply for the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

The government introduced the CJRS to avoid the prospect of mass lay-offs as businesses adapted to the economic shock of the global outbreak.

Under the scheme, firms can instead furlough (grant compulsory leaves of absence to) workers and claim government grants for up to 80 per cent of those employees' wages.

Unite regional officer Rhys McCarthy said the CJRS "was put in place to avoid this kind of knee-jerk reaction", adding that the union would lobby Safran Seats executives to "rescind" the planned job losses.

"It is appalling that the company has not used this scheme to its full extent to buy time to look at alternatives to this massive jobs cull," Mr McCarthy said.

"It has applied for the [CJRS] and should have continued to go down that route, instead of opting for immediate widespread redundancies as the first option."

He added: "This is potentially another blow to the UK aviation and aerospace industries which needs government industry-specific support, as promised, to see the sectors through the pandemic."