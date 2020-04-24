A SERVING prisoner who sent his victim WhatsApp messages from jail has been sentenced to more time behind bars.
James Anthony Bluett, 41, of Chepstow Road, Newport, contacted the complainant after he was prohibited from doing so when a restraining order was imposed.
The defendant admitted committing the breach between April 16 and 19.
Bluett was jailed for eight weeks at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court which heard “the offence was so serious because he is a serving prisoner”.
He must also pay a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.
