DEMAND at a food bank in Newport has increased nearly ten-fold since the start of the coronavirus crisis, meaning supplies are "drastically reduced".

The Raven House Trust is currently preparing 200 food parcels each week for different social care agencies around the city.

Those parcels are being delivered to vulnerable people including those who cannot leave their homes because of self-isolation guidance.

Demand is so high that the food bank must close down for one week because there is simply no food on the shelves in its storage rooms.

The supply line has been hit further still by the closure of schools and churches, which are normally regular sources of donations.

"For our shelves to be completely empty is shocking," Raven House shop manager Noreen Hinton said, adding that increased demand during the coronavirus crisis had emptied the food bank's reserves of non-perishables for 2021.

She said the upswing in demand was because of "hardship and self-isolation".

Raven House Trust catered for 10,000 people last year, up from 6,000 in 2018, with Universal Credit-related problems accounting for part of that rise, she said. The trust works with Stow Hill Church, Bettws Food Bank, and Caldicot Food Bank.

The arrival of the coronavirus outbreak has aggravated an already-worsening situation, as vulnerable people who rely on food-bank referrals have no option but to stay at home for their own safety.

Social-distancing measures have forced the closure of the Raven House Trust shop, too, and Mrs Hinton has stayed on in as a volunteer to make sure people stay fed.

She then contacted Newport council and other social care agencies in the city and offered to supply them with food parcels for their clients.

"Never did I expect that in a matter of two weeks this would turn into providing 200 weekly food parcels," she said.

A small team of volunteers helps Mrs Hinton shop for supplies. Newport council is offering some financial support, and the local Sainsbury's, Tesco, and other businesses – as well as members of the public – have stepped in with donations.

Today (Thursday), Great Western Railway delivered a car full of supplies to Mrs Hinton.

"But we continue to be desperately short of food at Raven House Trust, and are looking for ways to raise money to purchase food," Mrs Hinton said. "Next week we will need to close for a week, as we simply do not have enough food to provide 200 boxes, and we need to get the shelves stacked again.

"We are desperately relying on the support of our community and local businesses."

Raven House Trust is accepting monetary donations, bulk food donations, and supplies of non-food essentials.

To support their work, contact Mrs Hinton at www.tinyurl.com/ravenhousetrust or email ravenhousetrust1@gmail.com