THE proportion of crime suspects taken to court fell to a record low last year.

According to Home Office figures, the proportion of crimes in England and Wales resulting in a charge or summons dropped to 7.1 per cent in the 12 months to December.

This meant suspects were charged or ordered to be in court on 417,256 occasions last year.

The figure has halved in four years, steadily declining from 15.15 per cent in the year to March 2015.

But in nearly a quarter of cases (22.9 per cent or 1,216,004), the victim did not support further action. This is the highest level on record, compared with 8.7 per cent in March 2015.

The lowest charging rate was for rape, with just 1.5 per cent of 55,259 offences recorded by police leading to prosecution. In these cases, 40.6 per cent of victims did not support action.

The number of cautions dropped from 4.6 per cent to 1.3 per cent between 2014/15 and 2019.

In more than 2.1 million cases (about 42 per cent), the investigation was completed but no suspect was identified. This fell to its lowest level, having steadily dropped from 48.9 per cent in March 2015.

Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said it was "extremely concerning" that the number of crimes resulting in a charge had fallen again, adding: "Public confidence in the criminal justice system can't be sustained if fewer crimes are dealt with each year.

"It is particularly worrying that the charging rate for rape is so low.

"Victims of rape must be supported in coming forward and need to have the confidence that perpetrators will be prosecuted and convicted."