WORK at a traffic hotspot in Chepstow will restart "as soon as possible", the Welsh Government has confirmed.
Plans for white line marking on the Highbeech Roundabout on the A48 and the A466 in the town was due to get under way on Monday, March 23 and last until Monday, March 30, but the work had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the Welsh Government has confirmed that the work will get back up and running shortly once social distancing concerns have been ironed out.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Following updated risk assessments the work at Highbeech Roundabout has been paused to consider how physical distancing guidelines can be implemented.
"We are monitoring the situation and the work will resume as soon as possible."
Transition Chepstow expressed their "serious reservations" for the white line markings after the work was announced in March, and said they were "urgently seeking consultation" with the Welsh Government to address pressing concerns that the work planned doesn't go far enough.
There isn't a sufficient update on those talks as yet, but the Welsh Government has said they "continue to develop a wider set of improvement plans with partners, including Transition Chepstow and Monmouthshire Council".
Longer term plans could include making every bus stop in the town more appealing with seating, shelter and regularly updated timetables, road widening, and a South Wales Metro from Gloucestershire to Chepstow and Severn Tunnel Junction by 2025, as discussed at Transition Chepstow's annual meeting in January.