THE coronavirus testing site at Rodney Parade has been opened up to critical workers outside the NHS.

The site is running an appointment-only testing service for front-line workers to find out if they have Covid-19.

Judith Paget, the chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB), said: “We are increasing our testing capacity for coronavirus to protect the vulnerable, to support our partners and ultimately save lives.

MORE NEWS:

“We aim to end the uncertainty of whether the critical workers that are needed on the front line need to stay at home, meaning those who test negative will be able to return to work."

Social care workers from the region's councils, as well as members of the police and fire service are among those who will can now be tested at Rodney Parade, the home of Dragons Rugby and Newport County AFC.

The testing facility at the sports ground was opened last month, initially for NHS workers from ABUHB.

Gwent Police superintendent Glyn Fernquest said the testing site was "a brilliant example of businesses turning their resources to creating and rolling out testing at scale to make sure that we have the teams that we need to support our communities.”

Mark Jones, managing director at Dragons Rugby said he was delighted the club could play a vital role in supporting the NHS during the pandemic.

He said: "The health service and care workers are doing an incredible job in such difficult circumstances, so we are more than happy to assist by lending our site and providing stewarding and security teams to support the NHS in its crucial work.

"Playing our part in the local community is at the heart of what we're about at the Dragons. As well as the work that’s taking place Rodney Parade, our team and players have been making essential deliveries to the vulnerable people in our community.”