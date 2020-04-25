MOST siblings grow up carefully treading the line between pretend and real fighting, occasionally overstepping into the latter – but for one little girl from Newport, an innocuous bump or slight fall could mean a trip to hospital.

Three-year-old Aoife Whittaker has a rare genetic condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, commonly referred to as brittle bone disease, which causes bones to break and fracture easily.

“She has had around 20 bone fractures since birth,” her dad Tom Whittaker, who also has the condition but less severely, says.

“Around six months in she had her first fracture and she has had recurrent fractures one and after another since.”

Aoife, who has been “really resilient”, has not been able to walk for “the best part of a year”, her father added.

“She has had both her legs in casts for probably six months.”

(Aoife, 3, has been unable to walk for around a year.)

A few weeks ago, Aoife had metal rods put in her legs to stop them from “fracturing over and over”.

“She has just recovered from that, and she is back on her feet a little bit, using her Zimmer frame.

“It has obviously been quite difficult with everything being closed. She would usually go to the Serennu Children’s Centre in High Cross for an intensive course of physio, but we’ve had to manage that at home.”

Read more: Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport receives more than 1,000 PPE after Facebook appeal

Read more: Hardest primary schools in Newport to get a place at

Despite growing up with frequent trips to A&E, Aoife “just gets on with life”.

“She has dealt with it really well – bum shuffling, crawling and just making do.

“My mum always says she is an inspiration.”

(Aoife has recently had metal rods placed in her legs.)

Both father and daughter have type one osteogenesis imperfecta which impacts around one in every 20,000 people and is genetic, with a 50/50 chance of it passing down.

“There are a few different types, some are really severe like dwarfism and not being compatible with life, but even within type one, there can be quite a big range of severity.

“So, I have had the same amount of fractures as Aoife, but I am obviously a lot older, so she has had a lot more in a shorter period of time.”

There can often be no obvious reason or major trauma for a fracture, he adds.

“She would just roll awkwardly and that was it, she hurt her leg.

“We kind of became used to knowing, and you can kind of tell.

“And she will tell you as well, she says, ‘Oh I need to go to the hospital’.”

Read more: Newport council has paid more than £25,000 searching for a new chief executive - with no one recruited yet

Read more: 'It’s gone bonkers' - limited-edition Tiny Rebel beers raise £30,000 for NHS in four hours

Aoife wants plays with her older brother Elijah, five, just like any other toddler, her father says.

(Elijah (L) and Aoife (R) play together like normal siblings.)

“But we have to keep an eye on them when they are playing together as like any three-year-old she wants to play with her older brother and he is obviously a bit rough and tumble, but he is good with her.”

Next weekend, Aoife may have to be the one stepping into to stop quarrels and fighting instead of her parents.

She will referee a head-to-head penalty shootout between her dad and brother.

As part of the UK-wide 2.6 challenge – a fundraising drive for all charities with any event containing the numbers two or six – Manchester United and Newport County fan Elijah and his dad will square off in the garden.

Raising money for the Brittle Bone Society, who have “really supported” the family, they will each take 13 penalties each, with whoever scores the most being crowned the champion.

(The charity have really helped the family, they say. From L-R: Elijah, Tom, Melanie and Aoife.)

“The charity has been really good with us. She goes to Bristol every three months for an intravenous infusion of drugs to increase her bone density and when there is a hospital stay, they send her a hospital pack, which contains a colouring book and teddy bear.

“It really perks her up.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

“And they are a really good source for us if ever we need them. They really helped my parents when I was younger as I had a spontaneous genetic mutation so no-one in my family had ever had it.

“They put a plea out on social media so we thought it was a good way to give something back.”