OVER 100 more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the death toll to 751.

The sudden spike in deaths - 110 today compared to 17 yesterday - can be largely attributed to new data reported from the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, which reported 88 new deaths.

Previously, Public Health Wales had reported no cases from the health board area to "protect the identity" of those who had died.

PHW added that the "the new figure for total deaths reported today includes 84 retrospective deaths which occurred between March 20 and April 22 in one health board.

"The sudden increase in numbers is due to a delay in the reporting process."

In Gwent, no new deaths were reported: 213 people have died after contracting the disease.

However, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 52 new cases of covid-19, the second largest increase across Wales.

This is nearly double yesterday's figure of 23, showing that fluctuations in new cases are still likely.

In Caerphilly, 22 more people tested positive for the disease, followed by 18 in Newport.

There are five new cases in Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, while there are two new cases in Monmouthshire.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford today unveiled Wales' path out of lockdown.

(Drakeford unveiled the plan earlier today.)

It will rely on the answers to seven key questions.

The seven questions are:

Would easing a restriction have a negative effect on containing the virus?

Does a particular measure pose a low risk of further infection?

How can it be monitored and enforced?

Can it be reversed quickly if it creates unintended consequences?

Does it have a positive economic benefit?

Does it have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing?

Does it have a positive impact on equality?

"The framework will help us to navigate this process," he said.

"They will be informed by the medical and scientific advice.

"These questions are ones we need to ask ourselves before action is taken."