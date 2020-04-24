A POLICE Sergeant is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed when responding to an incident in Newport on Thursday.

The sergeant was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital after sustaining knife wounds to the abdomen when responding to a report of disorder at an address in St Vincent Lane.

Another officer was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, but was released later in the day.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 5.15am yesterday morning, officers responded to a report of disorder at an address in St Vincent Lane in Newport.

"Whilst responding, a 47-year-old Police Sergeant from the Newport area sustained knife wounds to the abdomen area.

"He remains in The Royal Gwent Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"A 33-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the public and our police colleagues across the country for their support and well wishes for our Sergeant. Thank you."