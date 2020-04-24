GWENT got creative again last night to celebrate 'Clap for Carers', with plenty of residents offering an alternative means of recognising our NHS frontline heroes.

From singing dogs to blaring bagpipes - and even a rendition from Monmouth's answer to Elvis Presley, we saw it all.

Bagpipes for our emergency services

Facilities worker at the Royal Gwent Hospital Natasha Howells caught this great rendition of the national anthem, which was dedicated to NHS staff and other emergency services.

Ms Howells said: "I just felt it was so rewarding walking out and witnessing that, I was quite emotional. And it was amazing to be able to clap for our other emergency services too, who are doing a fabulous job."

Elvis gets Monmouth street singing

Paul Northey got everyone on Wyesham Avenue in Monmouth in great spirits, with If I Can Dream, by Elvis Presley.

"I had just felt a bit fed up with this lockdown this week, and I felt that atmosphere around the place a bit too," he said. "Hopefully it helped galvanise people a bit."

A giant rainbow at Magor Brewery

Staff at Magor Brewery have admitted they have all but run out of ideas on how to celebrate the NHS - and who can blame them after this week's efforts.

They used forklift trucks to toot and flash their lights in unison, and even made a giant rainbow from their pallets.

Mike Thomas at Magor Brewery said: "Over the last three weeks employees across the brewery have gathered to show their appreciation.

"As a Brewery we are also working together with local healthcare authorities and emergency services to provide sanitiser for those in need. From everyone at Magor Brewery, we want to say a massive thank you to everyone for their incredible hard work."

Singing dogs and bagpipes in Abergavenny

Wally Sivewright treated residents in Llanfoist to Amazing Grace on his bagpipes - kilt and all. The effort was matched too by his dog, who wife Liz says loves the bagpipes.

"Wally decided he would do it because we appreciate what all frontline workers are doing and it may make them smile," she said.

"The pipes were also used to motivate the troops in the First World War. We hope it's been uplifting, I know it has been for people in Llanfoist."