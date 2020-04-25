THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from robbery to assaulting an emergency worker and drug dealing to driving whilst disqualified.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Murtaza Ali

Murtaza Ali, 26, of Trinity Place, Newport, was jailed after he was caught with cocaine and crack cocaine in a hire car.

He tried to pin the blame on someone else before he admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Ali was jailed for four-and-a-half-years by Judge Richard Twomlow.

Gareth Rudge

Gareth Rudge was jailed after he punched a doctor in the face as he was treating coronavirus patients at a hospital’s Accident and Emergency department.

The thug attacked the medic at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital at around 12.50am on Friday, April 10.

Rudge, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of an emergency worker.

A fugitive caught after replying to his own police wanted appeal on Facebook is back behind bars after stealing Christmas presents following a burglary.

Jack Martin, 19, of Morris Rise, Blaenavon, made national headlines last summer when he issued a threat on social media next to his own mugshot.

When Gwent Police launched an appeal on Facebook after he went on the run, the teenager posted: “If you see me keep your mouth shut.”

Martin was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted raiding a house in the Abersychan area of Pontypool last December.

Christopher Dirwai

A disqualified driver was jailed for six months after he failed to provide a specimen of breath for the second time in four months.

Christopher Dirwai, 39, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport, was also fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

The Zimbabwean national was caught at the wheel whilst banned on the M4 motorway in Cardiff on Thursday, April 16.

James Powell

Elliott Bodenham

Two armed robbers who carried out a terrifying knifepoint raid at a corner store whilst high on crack cocaine have been jailed.

James Powell wore a balaclava as he stormed into a Pontypool shop carrying a large kitchen blade after being driven there by Elliott Bodenham.

Store assistant Claire Thomas feared she was going to be killed as she was threatened in Wainfelin Stores on St Johns Close, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Powell was jailed for four years and four months and Bodenham was locked up for four years.