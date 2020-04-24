A MAN is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in an alleged stabbing in Newport.

Officers from the Gwent force responded to a report of disorder at an address in the city’s St Vincent Lane yesterday morning.

A 33-year-old Newport man is set to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning charged with the attempted murder of a police sergeant and arson with intent to endanger life.

MORE NEWS

He has also been charged with the attempted wounding of another police officer.

The police sergeant involved remains in a serious but stable condition and continues to improve at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.