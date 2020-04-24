POLICE would like to speak to 24-year-old Liam Brabham from Newport following a report of threatening and intimidating behaviour which took place in the Bettws area of the city on Sunday, April 19.

If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.