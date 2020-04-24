DETECTIVES are appealing for help after a television was stolen from a B&B in Newport.
Gwent Police said they received a report of a theft of a TV from the Knoll Guest House on the city’s Stow Hill Road at around 5.10pm on Saturday 11 April.
A force spokesman said: “Officers are hoping to speak to a resident, a 31-year-old man from the Newport area, who was staying in the hotel at the time as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000123079.
“You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
