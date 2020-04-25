A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL ANDREW ROYAL, 52, of York Place, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing a DVD player and four bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey from Asda, spirits from Sainsbury’s, failing to surrender and being in breach of a community order.

He must attend a thinking skills programme, pay £85 costs, a £72 surcharge and £50 compensation.

MORE NEWS

Burglar jailed after ‘ransacking’ city bar and raiding takeaway

ROBIN JOHN BENGER, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted a number of theft offences.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing steak worth £188 from Marks & Spencer, the theft of a BMX bicycle, stealing groceries from Bargain Buys and failing to surrender.

Benger was also ordered to pay £129 in compensation for the bike.

CARL MICHAEL EVANS, 39, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for three months after he pleaded guilty to stealing wine from Sainsbury’s in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £11.35 in compensation.

JORDAN ROBERT LEIGHTON LLEWELLYN, 24, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation after he admitted the criminal damage of a car and a garden fence and assault by beating.

He also fined £210 for the offences which were committed on April 19 in the Blaenau Gwent town.

TEKLI GEBRAY, 23, of no fixed abode, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and obstructing a police officer.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.