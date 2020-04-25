A MAGOR couple are celebrating their 50th wedding today, Saturday - and, with the country in the midst of lockdown, are asking for donations to Caldicot Foodbank in lieu of gifts or cards.

The gesture is fitting of Carole and Roger Hopkins, who have worked tirelessly since moving to Magor to help those in their community.

The couple, who have been in isolation since the beginning of March as Mr Hopkins previously had a heart transplant and is therefore particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, would usually be spending such an important occasion amongst their friends.

After being inundated with good wishes this week, Mrs Hopkins - who has served as a community councillor for over 40 years - has thanked everyone for their kindness, but has requested they channel it to help those most vulnerable across the community to get back on their feet.

"I am very grateful I have got to know so many wonderful people in our great community over the years," she said, "but I would ask them to send donations to Caldicot Foodbank instead. I know what a great job they do, and how much help they need at the moment. One card can be £2, and that can instead go towards tins, bread and milk, for example."

READ MORE:

Mrs Hopkins says her husband, who is now retired but worked for much of his career as a technician for British Gas, is "the most wonderful and kind man you could imagine".

Mrs Hopkins, originally from Newport and Mr Hopkins, from Risca, married in 1968 and would go on to have their only daughter, Lucinda, in 1979.

Mrs Hopkins still spends much of her time carrying out roles as community councillor, while Mr Hopkins is an avid gardener and reached the national finals for his chrysanthemums last year.

Both were also judges for 15 years for Gwent's Best Kept Village competition and have just handed over the baton after many years serving as trustees for Undy Memorial Hall.

Cllr Frances Taylor said: "Carole is held in very high regard for all that she has contributed to our villages, she is a role model of public service and duty. Her strength of character and steel are always evident, absolutely nothing gets past her. However, what sets Carole apart is her kindness and compassion. We are all trying to learn from her example of service."

The Co-operative in Magor has agreed to be a drop-off point for Caldicot Foodbank, and any donations should be sent there.