AGE UK and the Campaign to End Loneliness have expressed concerns that the current lockdown measures could leave some elderly residents in the Gwent Valleys feeling isolated.

This comes after ONS figures showed one in seven people in the Gwent Valleys aged 16 or over were not using the internet in 2019 – meaning many people in the community could be missing out on catch-ups with loved ones.

The majority were likely to be older people, according to the ONS.

Last year, the ONS asked people in the Gwent Valleys Eurostat area, covering Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen, whether they had used the internet in the last three months.

Of those surveyed, 15 per cent said they had not recently been online, or had never used the internet – amounting to an estimated 38,000 residents.

That was higher than across the rest of the UK, where an average of nine per cent of adults were not online.

Separate figures from the ONS meanwhile showed there were 18,700 over-65s living alone in Gwent Valleys in 2011 – across the UK, there were 2.9 million.

These figures are from the last census, but the ONS says the figures are unlikely to have changed much.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, warned that keeping in touch digitally is not an option for many older people, with over-75s making up more than half of the four million people in the UK last year who had never used the internet.

She said: “While some of us are thanking our lucky stars for FaceTime, Zoom, Skype and the rest, millions of older people are at risk of feeling completely isolated because they are not online.

“It’s really important we factor this in and ensure different arrangements are in place for this group, so they do not miss out.

“The telephone still has a crucial role to play and we must not allow it to be entirely eclipsed as everyone searches for the best way of keeping in touch at this incredibly abnormal time.”

Kate Shurety, executive director of the Campaign to End Loneliness, said: “Staying in touch with friends, family and neighbours can ease feelings of loneliness.

“It’s not just about checking in, it’s about connecting.

“Call your friends and family every day.

“Talk about how you’re passing your time in isolation, reminisce about old memories and plan for the future.”