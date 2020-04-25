THIS weekend, runners should have been lining up for the twelfth annual Hospice of the Valleys Six Mile Race and Junior One Mile Run.

Instead, the charity - which provides specialist palliative care in Blaenau Gwent - has opted to go digital to complete the run.

Hospice staff and supporters will still take part in the event this Sunday, April 26 - instead running either in their gardens, in the local community, on a treadmill or skipping or stepping on the spot.

Jane Hart, head of clinical services, said: “In desperate times I have called on desperate measures.

“Whilst I would have much rather a sponsored custard slice eating challenge, I know that getting involved in this virtual event will not only help me get fitter, but will make a world of difference to our patients right now.

“The number of patients, carers and families has increased during this crisis and we want to make sure we, the Hospice continues to be there for those who need us most, when they need us most.

“If I can take on this virtual six mile challenge, the committed non-runner I am, I know you can to and urge you to sign up and join the team – thank you.”

To join the event, visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk and click on Virtual Six Mile Race for all the information and to sign up.