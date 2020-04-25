TRANSPORT for Wales has launched its new WhatsApp number for customer enquiries.

Customers can message the TfW Rail Services social media team via the app, providing them with a new way to get the information they need when travelling by train.

The team provides live travel information, updates on incidents which may affect journeys, journey-planning assistance, and responses to general enquiries.

Barry Lloyd, head of customer experience at TfW Rail Services, said: “I’m delighted that we have introduced our new WhatsApp channel. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this new platform provides us with another way for them to get in touch with us, so that we can provide them with any support they need.

“This is just one element of our wider £5 billion investment to create a public transport network the people of Wales and the Borders can be proud of. You can expect to see more improvements in the near-future, including rolling out support via Facebook’s Messenger platform in the coming months.”

You can message the social media team via WhatsApp on 07790 952507 between the hours of 7am-8pm, Mondays to Fridays; 8am-8pm on Saturdays, and 11am-8pm on Sundays.

Customers can also contact the customer relations team via phone on 0333 3211 202, online webforms on the TfW Rail Services website, and @tfwrail on Twitter.